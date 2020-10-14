Emergency crews responding to shooting report in Fairfield Twp.

Emergency crews are responding after a report of a shooting on Iron Kettle Drive in Fairfield Township.
According to Butler County dispatchers, police received the report at 12:26 a.m. Dispatchers also said they could not confirm a location where the shooting occurred, and did not have any information to share at this time.
Initial reports have said that the shooting may have been in the 7000 block of Iron Kettle Drive, and that there may be one gunshot victim.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.