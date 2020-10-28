Election 2020: 7 things that will happen after the polls close in Ohio

These absentee ballots have been scanned into the system at the Montgomery County Board of Elections Credit: Lynn Hulsey Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Step 3: Provisional ballots verified

After the election, board staff verify eligibility of voters who cast provisional ballots and count absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 that arrive by Nov. 13.

Bipartisan, four-person county election boards vote on provisional ballots and remaking absentee ballots that would not scan because of unclear markings, damage or other issues.

Precinct Election Official guides at the Montgomery County Board of Elections Credit: Lynn Hulsey Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Step 4: Certification deadline

The deadline to certify results is Nov. 18. Those final, official results will be announced by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Automatic recounts begin for very close races and ties. Recounts can also be requested and paid for by a candidate.

Step 5: Audit verification

A mandatory post-election audit verifies results for a certain percentage of the vote in pre-selected races.

Jan Kelly, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, talks about a ballot scanner. Credit: Lynn Hulsey Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Step 6: Dispute deadline

If the recount or audit results in a vote change, the certified results are amended and reported to the secretary of state.

The deadline for resolving election disputes, including all state recounts and court challenges, is Dec. 8.

Step 7: Electoral College meets

The Electoral College meets and votes for president and vice president on Dec. 23. Those votes are counted by the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6.

Explore Who gets elected may not be known on election night

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Incumbent and two challengers seek 1st Congressional seat in Ohio