Edgewood students on bus during crash, none injured

The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., involved another vehicle at the intersection of SR 73 and SR 503 in Butler County’s Wayne Twp.

The school bus #14 was transporting 22 students home from their class day at Edgewood Middle School when there was a collision with a car at the intersection, said Edgewood Superintendent Russ Fussnecker, who rushed to the scene.