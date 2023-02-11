Edgewood Schools voters face 1% income tax request in May

TRENTON — For the first time in the history of Edgewood Schools, residents will decide on a proposed earned income tax to help pay for operating the district.
The 1% earned income tax issue is headed to the May ballot. Edgewood officials, who first went public for the need for more local tax revenue in 2021, said they were able to put off asking for more money thanks to federal COVID-19 relief money but that those funds are now winding down.
“The district used COVID funds to push the levy off the ballot up until now,” said Edgewood Superintendent Kelly Spivey, who was recently promoted from interim leader in the wake of the recent retirement of former Superintendent Russ Fussnecker.
“The previous administration cut over $800,000 in classified, certified, and administrative positions hoping the new school funding model would fix the deficit spending,” said Spivey.
The proposed school tax hike, which will be on the May 2 ballot, is the first request for any type of new operating tax since 2005 and the first time Edgewood will use the earned income tax school funding option.
“We are in $1.2 million deficit spending this year with a $2.8 million deficit next year. This is due to inflation costs of 7.2 % in past year and 50% inflation since the 2005 levy asking for new money,” said Spivey.
Edgewood’s annual operating budget is $38 million and the proposed tax, if approved, would raise $2.9 million a year.
“Our students deserve a quality education. If this levy doesn’t pass, we are looking at hiring freeze, larger class sizes, less staff, and possible a wage freeze in the next negotiations. The longer we kick this can down the road, the more money it will take to fix the problem.”
She also blamed inadequate school funding from the state — along with dwindling federal funding to offset the pandemic’s costs since the virus’ onset in March 2020 — for the district going to the ballot.
The proposed 1% earned income tax would not impact senior residents with pensions or other fixed retirement income, said Spivey.
Edgewood and Ross Schools are the only Butler County districts with tax hikes on the May 2 ballot.
Ross is facing partial state takeover if voters reject a third consecutive levy request. The first two tax increase requests failed.
“Now is the time for the community to decide what education should look like for their children and grandchildren. I hope we are not in the position of neighboring school districts where education is being dismantled. Who wants that for their children?” said Spivey.
