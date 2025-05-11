Edgewood Schools officials grateful for tax renewal, but warn money woes aren’t over

Interim Edgewood Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot said district officials are grateful for voters’ support and said the tax approval will lessen the severity of the program and personnel budget cuts planned for the 3,500-student school system that serves Trenton and portions of three adjacent Butler County townships.

We are extremely grateful that our community voted to approve the substitute levy renewal, which provides critical funding for the day-to-day operating expenses of Edgewood City Schools—things like salaries, classroom supplies, transportation, and utilities,” said Philpot.

Butler County’s Madison Schools saw a rare, unofficial tie on their tax renewal ballot issue, which was the only other school tax levy in the county on Tuesday’s ballot.

“This levy, originally passed in 2005, generates approximately $3 million annually. That was also the last time Edgewood received new operating dollars from the community.”

“It goes without saying that costs have risen tremendously over the past 20 years. Since 2022, Edgewood Schools have cut $3.5 million from its budget, including the elimination of nine administrative positions, 21 teaching positions, 7 support roles, and reductions in transportation services,” he said.

The Edgewood district had faced a $2.9 million operating deficit if the property tax levy had not been approved. Even though the levy passed, cuts would still be needed, according to school officials.

“The passage of the levy buys the district some time, but it does not solve our problem. The cuts already made and those still being evaluated are just barely keeping us above water,” said Philpot.

The ballot win means the annual school property tax cost for homeowners will remain the same at $156 per $100,000 house.

In 2023, voters rejected a new school hike. That ballot defeat, combined with the final phasing out of federal Covid pandemic relief funds last year, worsened the district’s financial struggle, according to Edgewood school officials.

Philpot said, “students have already felt the impact of recent cuts, but deeper reductions would significantly threaten the quality of their education.”

“At some point, we will run out of areas to trim without causing serious harm to student learning and opportunities. When that time comes, the community may face another important decision. In the meantime, we are sincerely grateful for our community’s support and remain committed to operating as efficiently as possible while continuing to provide meaningful, high-quality programming.”