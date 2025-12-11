Edgewood school board member unexpectedly resigns

“This email is my resignation from Edgewood school board effective immediately,” wrote Pressler, who provided no further explanation.

The one-term board member, who did not seek re-election in the fall, also wrote on his Facebook account the same message but then added in quotes: “If you don’t stand for something then you’ll fall for anything.”

When asked by the Journal-News why he resigned, Pressler replied: “I would prefer not to give any details.”

“My term is up at the end of December and I resigned to bring attention to the district from the community,” said Pressler.

When asked to be more specific as to why he sought to bring attention to within Edgewood Schools, he declined to comment.

Curtis Philpot, superintendent of Edgewood Schools, also declined to comment.

Whether it’s related or not, Pressler’s resignation came about a day after the non-renewal of Edgewood High School Head Football Coach Trace Reynolds’ contract by district officials and the school board.

Reynolds remains employed as a teacher in the district.

Explore Reynolds no longer Edgewood football coach after two seasons at the helm

In another Facebook posting prior to announcing on that platform his board seat resignation, Pressler posted a link to the Journal-News’ story on Reynold’s coaching status and referenced Reynold’s coaching contract non-renewal, writing “Trace is way too classy for Edgewood and this (Journal-News) article is proof of that.”

“Stay tuned and watch it all play out. It will all make sense to the public here real soon,” posted Pressler. Who then added a comment in quotes: “The best revenge is to always just happily move on and let karma do the rest.”

Pressler, who was elected in fall 2021, is a 2005 graduate of Edgewood High School and a lifetime resident of the school district, according to his school board bio.

And according to Edgewood Schools Board of Education website, the now four-member board only has one more meeting, on Monday Dec. 15, that Pressler will miss before his term would have ended on Jan. 1.