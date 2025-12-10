Reynolds no longer Edgewood football coach after two seasons at the helm

“As leaders of the district, they ultimately made a decision that they wanted to pursue another direction, and I respect that entirely,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t want to resign, and they simply didn’t renew my contract. It was just that — a non-renewal.”

Reynolds emphasized that there was no wrongdoing involved in the decision and that he remains employed as a teacher in the district.

“The thing with supplementals is it gets misconstrued all the time,” Reynolds said. “It was not a firing by any means. I still have my teaching job. It was honestly just them being upfront and honest, and I think honesty is the best policy — especially when it’s about kids.”

In his public statement, Reynolds expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead his alma mater and said Edgewood will always remain home.

“I have been blessed to live out one of my biggest dreams — leading the Edgewood Cougars the past two seasons,” Reynolds said. “Wins and losses will never define myself, my staff, our student-athletes, or our football program.”

Edgewood Superintendent Curtis Philpot confirmed the separation but declined to discuss personnel specifics.

“I am really not at liberty to discuss personnel issues and don’t have a lot to add to what Trace posted (Monday),” Philpot said. “Trace is an outstanding young man and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for him and wish him well moving forward.”

Philpot said the district has begun the initial phase of the head football coach search process.

“We posted the position internally yesterday, which is required by our negotiated agreement,” Philpot said. “Once that posting comes down, we will be in a better position to discuss next steps.”

Reynolds said he appreciated how the district allowed him to address the decision publicly on his own terms.

“They came to me and said, ‘You’re an Edgewood guy. We value you. You’re one of us,’” Reynolds said. “They wanted this to be handled on my terms, and I really respected that.”

Reynolds returned to Edgewood ahead of the 2024 season as the Cougars’ head coach, succeeding longtime coach Scott Clemmons, a 1994 Edgewood graduate who compiled a 74-55 record over 12 seasons before moving into a full-time athletic director role. The position marked Reynolds’ first head coaching opportunity. Edgewood went 7-14 under his leadership.

A standout quarterback for the Cougars, Reynolds was a two-time captain and earned first-team All-SWOC and all-Southwest Ohio honors. He finished his prep career as Edgewood’s fifth all-time leading passer.

He went on to play four seasons at Heidelberg University, where he was a four-time letterman and earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors at quarterback in 2018 after throwing for 1,710 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 654 yards. He earned a degree in communication and integrated media in 2019 and completed a master’s degree in business administration in 2021.

Following his playing career, Reynolds coached running backs at Heidelberg from 2019-21 and tight ends and fullbacks at the University of Findlay in 2022 before returning to Heidelberg as quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Reynolds acknowledged growing pains during his first two seasons, which included back-to-back rebuilding years after the program’s transition away from its longtime offensive system.

“When you go 3-7 and 4-6 in your first two years, it’s going to raise some questions,” Reynolds said. “We went toe-to-toe with some really good teams. Losing by one possession still counts as a loss, but I know we proved we could compete.”

Reynolds said he addressed the team following the decision, reinforcing that Edgewood football extends beyond any single coach.

“It doesn’t matter whose name is on it — Edgewood football is the standard,” Reynolds said. “This place is about winning league titles, making playoff runs and competing for state championships.”

Reynolds said he plans to pursue future coaching opportunities while allowing time for his players and the community to process the transition.

“I love this profession,” Reynolds said. “I love developing young men. I’m taking it a day at a time and putting it in God’s hands.

“I give nothing but the best wishes to the Edgewood football program and Edgewood City Schools moving forward. … I’m forever grateful for the opportunity, and I love those kids and that program.”