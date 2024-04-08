BreakingNews
Total solar eclipse: Live updates on what’s happening in southwest Ohio

‘Eclipse chaser’ travels to Buck Creek State Park for 8th solar eclipse

News
By and
32 minutes ago
X

A Wilmington, North Carolina, woman came to Buck Creek State Park near Springfield for her eighth solar eclipse.

“I’m an eclipse chaser,” said Susan Buccini. “We go around the world chasing eclipses, usually with an astronomy club.”

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Her parents first got her interested in the solar phenomenon when she was around 8 and saw her first total eclipse in 1963 in Caratunk, Maine, which is on the Appalachian Trial.

The furthest she’s ever traveled yet to see an eclipse was to Akjoujt, Mauritania, in the Sahara Desert, which was in 1973 with a Harvard University solar expedition, she said.

”It’s the emotional rush that you get during totality; there’s nothing like the feeling of being under the sun when the moon comes through and seeing something so bizarrely different in the middle of the day,” Buccini said. “And when you’re with other people who appreciate it, the energy of everybody around you just grows and it’s a very exciting emotional time.”

Total solar eclipse in Ohio

Ohio today is seeing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1809. Our complete coverage:

In Other News
1
Grand jury indicts Reily Twp. woman in shooting death of husband
2
Driver killed in Butler County head-on crash
3
Two-vehicle Oxford Twp. crash kills passenger
4
What Fairfield is doing to make the city more sustainable
5
Fairfield’s Wine, Women & Song Series to feature pianist Robin...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top