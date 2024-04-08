Total solar eclipse: What to know today for southwest Ohio

The historic total solar eclipse will be visible later today throughout much of southwest Ohio, and we have you covered.
We’ll have reporters and photographers at nearly a dozen sites to bring you the latest on traffic, scenes, interviews, photos and more.
We’ll add frequent live updates to this story.
When will it happen? Depending on the area, the partial eclipse will begin at about 1:52 p.m., and the totality will begin at about 3:09 p.m. and last between about one minute and four minutes. The eclipse will be over by about 4:24 p.m.
What will crowds and traffic be like? Officials expect between 100,000 and 500,000 tourists to come to the state, which is one of the few in the path of totality. People are asked to expect long traffic delays, especially on state Route 4, Interstate 75 and U.S. 35.
