Early voting shows Butler County Children Services levy passing

Butler County voters are overwhelmingly supporting a 2-mill Children Services levy after early voting results were reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.
About 70% of the voters were for the levy, according to unofficial results.
The BCCS levy that collects $14.4 million annually is set to expire at the end of next year and projections show if it is not renewed the agency, that costs about $28 million to run, will fall into a deficit by 2025.
The renewal means taxpayers would pay the $55 to $57 per $100,000 of assessed value they do now.
Children Services is charged with investigating reports of suspected child abuse or neglect and if necessary removing them from their homes and placing them in foster care or other alternative care. They also continue monitoring them while they are in custody and work to help unify families when possible.
