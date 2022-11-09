BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
journal-news logo
X

Early voting shows Butler County Children Services levy passing

News
By
Updated 23 minutes ago

Butler County voters are overwhelmingly supporting a 2-mill Children Services levy after early voting results were reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.

About 70% of the voters were for the levy, according to unofficial results.

The BCCS levy that collects $14.4 million annually is set to expire at the end of next year and projections show if it is not renewed the agency, that costs about $28 million to run, will fall into a deficit by 2025.

The renewal means taxpayers would pay the $55 to $57 per $100,000 of assessed value they do now.

ExploreLIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on state, local races and issues

Children Services is charged with investigating reports of suspected child abuse or neglect and if necessary removing them from their homes and placing them in foster care or other alternative care. They also continue monitoring them while they are in custody and work to help unify families when possible.

In Other News
1
Early results show Butler County’s only police levy to be contested...
2
Butler County Commissioners race: Incumbent Carpenter leads over...
3
Ross, Talawanda school levies losing in initial election vote tallies
4
Butler County auditor’s race: Reynolds leading in early unofficial...
5
Butler County’s incumbent state lawmakers leading with early votes...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top