Early vote tally shows Middletown residents in favor of electric, gas aggregation

The only residents who are ineligible for the program are those who are with another alternate supplier and those who are enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), said Rich Surace, chief operating officer of Energy Alliances. He made a presentation before City Council on Oct. 4, 2022.

Similar issues are expected to be on the November ballot in Trenton, Lemon Twp., Oxford Twp., Ross Twp. and Millville.

Energy Alliances manages more than 60 programs throughout Ohio, including West Chester Twp., Liberty Twp. Hanover and Fairfield Twp. in Butler County and Clearcreek and Turtlecreek townships in Warren County.

City council will have to approve the program, too. Energy Alliances will make a presentation, council will need to approve, then residents will have 21 days to opt out of their current energy plan with no fees or penalties or remain with Duke, Abbott said.

Matt Schilling, a spokesperson for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), recently said community energy aggregators allow a block of customers to shop the market and find the lowest rate possible. Schilling said aggregators like Energy Alliances are able to shop the market more frequently than standard providers like Duke Energy and that means their prices are generally more responsive to market conditions.

Staff Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.