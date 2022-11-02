Duke Energy Convention Center: See renderings of possible hotel options

3CDC has been clear about the needs of the new hotel:

At least 800 rooms

At least 60,000-80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space

Two ballrooms

Ample space for restaurants and bars

3CDC said there has to have a national, upscale hotel chain behind it, but that selection has yet to be seen.

According to planners, the goal is to have an agreement in place with a developer by the end of 2022 so construction can begin in the first half of 2023 and open in the fall of 2025.