Duke Energy adds work crews in advance of monster storm

Early weather forecasts show rain comes in Wednesday, followed by freezing rain and sleet and then snow over the next few days. Butler and Warren counties are right in the middle of the storm’s path and there are are varying levels of ice and snow for all of Southwest Ohio.

“This one just feels like it’s going to be a tough storm no matter how we slice it,” Sally Thelen, communications manager at Duke Energy, told the Journal-News. “With winds and ice and snow we’re going to have such a variety of precipitation it’s just going to be very challenging.”