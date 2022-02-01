Hamburger icon
Duke Energy adds work crews in advance of monster storm

A city snow plow clears the runway at Middletown Regional Airport / Hook Field Monday, February 15, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Weather predictions are all over the map for the major storm headed this way but ice and heavy snow could cause widespread power outages, that’s why Duke Energy is bringing in 300 extra linemen.

Early weather forecasts show rain comes in Wednesday, followed by freezing rain and sleet and then snow over the next few days. Butler and Warren counties are right in the middle of the storm’s path and there are are varying levels of ice and snow for all of Southwest Ohio.

“This one just feels like it’s going to be a tough storm no matter how we slice it,” Sally Thelen, communications manager at Duke Energy, told the Journal-News. “With winds and ice and snow we’re going to have such a variety of precipitation it’s just going to be very challenging.”

She said even if people live in an area where power lines are buried, if a car hits a pole in one area it can knock out power elsewhere on the grid. She also cautioned dangerous road conditions can hamper assessment efforts as they try to get to areas where power is down.

“Generally speaking what will cause the biggest issue for us is if there is significant ice build up on trees or our lines for that matter,” Thelen said. “That’s what’s going to bring branches down that will in turn be coming into contact with our power lines.”

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

