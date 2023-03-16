Drugs, money and gun discovered in Middletown chase and crash

A chase this afternoon at Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane resulted in a crash and the recovery of drugs and a gun, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.
As part of an investigation, detectives tried to stop the driver of the vehicle on a felony drug charge. But the driver refused to stop and there was a pursuit. The driver ran into another vehicle, the chief said. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“We recovered a bunch of fentanyl pills, money and a gun,” Birk said.
In Other News
1
Man admits to assaulting woman found dead in car in Middletown
2
Amid labor shortage, Oxford seeks funds to hire more firefighters...
3
Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week
4
Lebanon roadway paving, reconstruction projects to top $10.5M this year
5
Introducing Best of Butler County: Our readers choice contest is coming...