Drugs, money and gun discovered in Middletown chase and crash

News
By
35 minutes ago

A chase this afternoon at Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane resulted in a crash and the recovery of drugs and a gun, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

As part of an investigation, detectives tried to stop the driver of the vehicle on a felony drug charge. But the driver refused to stop and there was a pursuit. The driver ran into another vehicle, the chief said. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We recovered a bunch of fentanyl pills, money and a gun,” Birk said.

