Drivers beware: West Chester Police, Special Olympics athletes will be running on Wednesday

Police officers and local Special Olympics athletes are teaming up once again to complete a leg of the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through this section of Butler County.

The Torch Run is an intrastate relay that involves law enforcement officers, first responders and Special Olympics Ohio athletes collectively running hundreds of miles to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

Torchbearers begin their 3.1-mile journey at 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, 8749 Cincinnati Dayton Road. Participants take off south through Olde West Chester, then turn west on West Chester Road to the finish line at the Safety Services Center, 9577 Beckett Road.

All roads will remain open to traffic but motorists should please use caution.

Join the team and/or support the local athletes and law enforcement professionals running this leg of the Torch Run online: https://give.sooh.org/team/504437

West Chester Police Dept. and West Chester Twp. Police FOP Lodge 186 have been sponsors of this event for many years. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a state and national effort, first started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, that today spans all 50 states and 46 countries across seven continents.

A cookout lunch reception hosted by West Chester Police and the West Chester Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association immediately follows the Torch Run on Wednesday afternoon.

Special Olympics Ohio hosts the Summer Games the weekend of June 23-25 at The Ohio State University in Columbus.