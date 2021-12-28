Driver who crashed car into West Chester home may have had medical emergency

A driver of a car that struck a West Chester Twp. home on Monday suffered a medical emergency, investigators said.
The crash into a home in the 6000 block of Cherry Lane Farm Drive happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday and the home’s occupants were not injured, said West Chester Spokeswoman Barb Wilson.
The female driver was transported to West Chester Hospital. Officials there did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests as to her condition.
According to the Traffic Crash Report generated by the West Chester Twp. Police Department, the vehicle crashed into the garage portion of the home.
The women’s car “was traveling south on Cherry Lane Farm (and) the driver … had a medical emergency and left the roadway, striking a house,” stated the report.
The car “came to a final resting point inside the garage of the house.”
A vehicle parked inside the garage was damaged in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation, Wilson said.
