Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when guardrail smashed into window

When the truck flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to northbound I-75 in Middletown, the truck took out 130 feet on guardrail. Some of the guardrail smashed into the front window, coming within inches of seriously injuring the driver, Trooper Ben Rosenberger told the Journal-News.

“Very fortunate,” Rosenberger said of the driver who was not injured. “It could have been much, much worse.”