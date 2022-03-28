journal-news logo
X

Driver in Middletown shot at multiple times, but not injured

Middletown police cruiser

caption arrowCaption
Middletown police cruiser

News
By Lauren Pack
8 minutes ago
Man says reason anyone would want to shoot at him is unknown

Middletown police are investigating a drive by shooting Sunday afternoon that resulted in a car being riddled by bullets.

Isa’Iah Adams called police to the 1000 Park Lane about 3:30 p.m. and reported his vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Officers found bullet holes and casings.

Sgt. Earl Nelson estimated “up in the teens” as to how many shots had been fired. But Adams was not hit or injured.

Adams, 30, told officers he was driving on Shafor Street near Miami Avenue when a dark colored Chevy Equinox with an Indiana registration pulled around him and then began firing on his vehicle.

The shooter had a mask on, but took the mask off when be began firing at the Dodge Journey that Adams was driving, according to the report.

Adams said he did not recognize the vehicle or the man shooting and said he was not having issues with anyone nor did he have a reason for why anyone would try to shoot him.

Nelson said the area where the incident happened is residential, but no one has reported any homes or other cars being hit. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are viewing residential video to determine a suspect.

In Other News
1
Liberty Center retooling strategy to stay alive in changing times
2
Fairfield business: Hundreds of millions coming from openings...
3
Two area women chosen to receive S.E.L.F. community service awards
4
Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields celebrates 10th anniversary year...
5
More classroom subs available, but candidates still down from pre-COVID...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top