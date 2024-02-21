Dozens pedal in stationary bike event to support young skiers, those with special needs

“Lucky Racer is a program developed from the heart,” said Scherer, an acclaimed skier and former NASTAR national champion in downhill ski racing.

Funds raised through Lucky Racer events help pay for two categories of beginning skiers including their travel, equipment, accommodations and lift fees. Recipients are in two categories, she said, with junior racers in ages 7-18 and then adults with special needs at older ages.

“It’s a program that encourages our recipients to participate in the community and to exemplify sportsmanship on the hills. So, it’s not just a (ski) scholarship program, but it’s also a program that is faith-based and ignites their inner strength and confidence,” said Scherer, who now lives and runs the Lucky Racer program from her home in Roanoke, Indiana.

The Feb. 11 event at the local CycleBar raised more than $300 for the cause and plans are already in the works to hold more such fundraisers in the future, she said.

The CycleBar workout facility is located at 7306 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Scherer, who earned a master’s degree in Family Child Studies in Social Work from Miami University, was the 2000 Ohio Child Welfare Worker of the Year. She is also a former president of the Kinship Care OGKC (Ohio Grandparent Kinship Care Coalition).

Scherer has partnered with Samatha Redden of Dayton — who is Mrs. Gem City America 2024 — and Redden helped during the stationary bike event, which saw the participants’ registration fees go to the cause.

The most recent recipient of the Lucky Racer scholarship funds is DesaRae Nickell — Kentucky’s Miss Amazing as chosen in a special needs pageant — who qualified and has been invited to race in the World NASTAR Games to be in Italy in 2025.

The World Games is the largest ski racing event for special needs participants, according to a statement from the Lucky Racer organization.

For more information about Lucky Racer and how to support its cause go to its Facebook page at facebook.com/lucky.racer.58910.