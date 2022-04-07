Dot Dash 5K raises funds for Family Promise of Butler County

Early registration has started for the 4th Annual Family Promise of Butler County Dot Dash 5K.
The event will take place in Hamilton’s Marcum Park, Saturday, June 11 and will include a timed run, recreational walk/run, kids’ fun run and a sleep in.
The mission of Family Promise of Butler County is “To help alleviate the needs of children and their families who are experiencing homelessness in Butler County by providing shelter, meals, diversion, and comprehensive support services.”
Families struggling with homelessness are referred to FPBC by other social service agencies such as Job and Family Services, Ohio Means Jobs, Children’s Services, S.E.L.F. as well as through the school districts, social media and word of mouth.
Early registration for the Dot Dash 5K ends April 30 and to guarantee a race shirt size, entries must be received by 8am on May 28.
