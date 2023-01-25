Donors give more than $11K to Salvation Army kettles at Oxford Kroger sponsored by Kiwanis

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, volunteers were along-side the red kettles at each door of Kroger to extend greetings of the season and offer shoppers an opportunity to contribute. Customers extended their generosity to give $11,422 during the season.

While this is a project for the community with 90 percent of the donations supporting the work of the Oxford Family Resource Center and 10 percent going to serve the needs of the Salvation Army, it is also a project by the community including volunteers from throughout the Oxford area. In addition to the Kiwanians responsible for planning, organizing, conducting and ringing, community volunteers of all ages stepped up to help.