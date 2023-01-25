Donors give more than $11K to Salvation Army kettles at Oxford Kroger sponsored by Kiwanis

This past holiday season marked the 21st year that the Oxford Kiwanis Club has sponsored the ringing of the bells for the Salvation Army in their effort to help those in need.
During Thanksgiving and Christmas, volunteers were along-side the red kettles at each door of Kroger to extend greetings of the season and offer shoppers an opportunity to contribute. Customers extended their generosity to give $11,422 during the season.
While this is a project for the community with 90 percent of the donations supporting the work of the Oxford Family Resource Center and 10 percent going to serve the needs of the Salvation Army, it is also a project by the community including volunteers from throughout the Oxford area. In addition to the Kiwanians responsible for planning, organizing, conducting and ringing, community volunteers of all ages stepped up to help.
Students from the Builders Club at the middle school, K-Kids at both Kramer and Marshall Elementary Schools, Key Club at the high school and one Brownie troop volunteered. Additional volunteers emerged from organizations as well as individuals who simply wanted to assist. The number of volunteer hours totaled 343.
About the Author