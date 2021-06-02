Donations increasing for several Butler County non-profits as pandemic eases

Mike’s Car Wash Marketing and Customer Service Director Bethany McAlister said the Nuxhall Miracle League donation was a continuation of what the Indiana-headquartered company did throughout the pandemic.

“Even when the pandemic started, we didn’t stop,” she said. “We continued to do our fundraising initiatives, we continued doing mass marketing events because it’s one of our core focuses. We still feel it’s important to give back to the community because there are organizations that were impacted by COVID.”

Nuxhall said his goal is to manage this year so his crew can “go full bore in 2022.”

“We’re proud to support the Joe Nuxhall Memorial League Fields, where every kid with every challenge gets a chance to play baseball,” said Mike Dahm, CEO of Mike’s Carwash. “The fields are the perfect legacy for the old left-hander, Joe Nuxhall, a true Cincinnati legend.”

Fairfield RollHouse, a bowling alley on Dixie Highway, donated $2,600 do Dougie and Rays, a charity that supports students in the Fairfield City Schools.

Fairfield RollHouse, 5181 Dixie Highway, donated $2,600 to support Dougie and Rays, a charity that helps kids in need within the Fairfield City Schools.