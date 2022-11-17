Do you know someone who should be Oxford’s Citizen of the Year?

Nominations will be accepted until noon Nov. 30. Nominations should be dropped off or mailed to the New York Life office at 5995 Fairfield Road, Suite 1, Oxford, Ohio 45056, or emailed to Mike Rudolph at mrudo200@aol.com.

“Nominations MUST include a written background on the nominee, what contributions make them a great nominee, the category they are nominated for and the contact information for the nominator (phone & email) so that additional background information may be obtained. Without these items the nomination cannot be considered,” states a release from Kiwanis.

“Anyone may make nominations, but a single nomination will carry as much weight as repeated nominations for the same individual.”

Recipients for 2022 will be announced in January 2023. The recipients will be honored at the Oxford Kiwanis Club luncheon on Feb. 21, 2023 at The Knolls of Oxford.

Previous recipients of the awards are invited to attend the selection committee meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at The Knolls of Oxford Clubhouse. Previous recipients who plan on attending the selection committee meeting need to call Mike Rudolph at (513) 523-2335 or email at mrudo200@aol.com to RSVP.