Do you know someone who should be Oxford’s Citizen of the Year?

The Oxford Kiwanis Club is asking locals to look back on the past year and years and tell us who helped to make the Oxford community special and should be honored through the annual Citizen of the Year Award program.
There are two categories for honorees:
1) Citizen of the Year is presented to men and women who have contributed materially to making the Oxford Community a better place to live, with those contributions being made in the current year.
2) Citizen of the Years honors those whose commitment to community services covers a longer span of time.
Contributions to the community that are taken into consideration for these awards are to be beyond those duties of regular employment of the individual or individuals.
Nominations will be accepted until noon Nov. 30. Nominations should be dropped off or mailed to the New York Life office at 5995 Fairfield Road, Suite 1, Oxford, Ohio 45056, or emailed to Mike Rudolph at mrudo200@aol.com.
“Nominations MUST include a written background on the nominee, what contributions make them a great nominee, the category they are nominated for and the contact information for the nominator (phone & email) so that additional background information may be obtained. Without these items the nomination cannot be considered,” states a release from Kiwanis.
“Anyone may make nominations, but a single nomination will carry as much weight as repeated nominations for the same individual.”
Recipients for 2022 will be announced in January 2023. The recipients will be honored at the Oxford Kiwanis Club luncheon on Feb. 21, 2023 at The Knolls of Oxford.
Previous recipients of the awards are invited to attend the selection committee meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at The Knolls of Oxford Clubhouse. Previous recipients who plan on attending the selection committee meeting need to call Mike Rudolph at (513) 523-2335 or email at mrudo200@aol.com to RSVP.
