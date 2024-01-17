Director on Fairfield Footlighters production of comedy classic: It has ‘something for everyone’

Audiences will meet Alice Sycamore, the most “normal” of the Sycamore family. She has fallen in love with the boss’ son at her job. When Alice has Tony and his parents over for dinner and they show up on the wrong night, the vastly different families are bound to get to know each other, including the good, the bad, and the ugly ... and audiences find out if love always wins in the end.

The Journal-News spoke with Director Mark Lunsford to find out more about what audiences can expect from “You Can’t Take It With You” when it comes to the stage in Fairfield. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for “Drama.”

Q: “You Can’t Take It With You” will be on stage at the Fairfield Community Arts Center next month. What are you most excited about?

Lunsford: Although the movie and the stage version of this story were written and created a long time ago, it has been told on stage many different times since its creation. I think that the longevity of this story in part comes from the fact that it has a little bit of something for everyone. It is palatable to theater lovers who have been seeing shows for many years as well as to those who are new to theater. Being that it is my first time directing a full-length play, some would say that this show is a large and daunting undertaking, but I am excited for the process, and I welcome the challenges that may come, while bringing this heartfelt and comedic story to the stage.

Q: What attracted you to the director’s role?

A: I have been working on shows my entire life, starting when I was a young performer in school shows, and then moving into the production aspect of theater as I worked through high school, college and into professional theater. I have collaborated with directors from all walks of life throughout my theater career, and each one has brought a wealth of knowledge to the shows that I have been a part of. Working in theater lends itself to a life full of exploring, learning and asking questions. Directing shows has always been a draw to me because of the ability to take a script that may have been around for a long time and allowing people to see it in a new light; accessing creative energy and interpretation along the way. Also, it gives me the opportunity to work with a team of actors and creative people throughout the process of producing a show, in a collaborative manner, which allows everyone to ask questions and grow as artists.

Q: What is your approach to the show, and how do you see it coming together on stage?

A: Many different aspects of this production are dependent upon the pacing and timing of the show, in order to make sure the jokes that are nestled inside the script come across to the audience. In rehearsals, we have been working through the traffic patterns of the show, and having the actors on stage first, to allow us ample time to go back into the script, pick it apart, and work on the timing of the dialogue. I also encourage the cast to make sure that they are always thinking about who their character is and how they fit into the puzzle of the show, which allows them to make artistic choices, making the show richer and full of life.

Q: Do you have a favorite scene or moment in the show? If so, why is it your favorite?

A: There are so many different moments in the show that make me laugh out loud and say “aww” while I am watching it. There are many different scenes throughout the show where members of the Sycamore family are living in the space on stage together, but doing their own eccentric things, which allows the audience to see how they operate even when no one is watching. Those are my favorite scenes. I also enjoy the final scene where everyone is sitting together at the dining table, living in the space together, with no other cares in the world. You have people from all different walks of life, chosen family, who are enjoying each other’s company as Alice and Tony look at each other and realize that everything is going to be OK, and it will work out.

Q: What would you hope audiences would walk away with after seeing the show?

A: To me, “You Can’t Take It With You” shows audiences that they should make sure to stop and smell the roses. Take time to enjoy life and have fun along the way. After all, we are only here for a short period of time. Also, to cherish the people that they surround themselves with, and those who they call family.