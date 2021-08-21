Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along Great Miami River

Earlier this year, Middletown City Council approved an ordinance to enter a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for its portion of costs to extend the regional bike trail to the city limits from its current terminus north of the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Ohio 73.

Both cities obtained a total of $1.7 million in federal funding programmed through their respective transportation agencies, the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Officials said 80% of the $1.7 million project was covered by federal funding. Of the remaining 20% in local project costs, Franklin covered about $252,870 and Middletown paid about $170,000.

During the project, a 10-foot wide multi-use trail was built along the Great Miami River, a retaining wall was constructed and concrete barriers were installed to separate bike and motor vehicle traffic, Tadych said.

Foley recently made a presentation to local officials encouraging them to support filling the 4.7-mile gap in the Great Miami River Trail between Middletown and Hamilton.

He said both Butler County cities are experiencing “significant economic activity” in their downtowns that would be strengthened if the gap was completed.

That type of “vibrancy” is seen in places like downtown Loveland, along the Little Miami Scenic Trail, or developments like the upscale residential project recently announced along Cincinnati’s Wasson Way, Foley said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Ribbon-cutting for Great Miami River bike path

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2

WHERE: 4401 N. Verity Parkway, parking lot of Miami River Trailhead