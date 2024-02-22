Deputies seek help identifying woman found dead in Great Miami River

The woman appears to be between 35 to 40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 160 pounds. Visible tattoos are one red and one black outlined heart with the name “Eligah” or “Elijah” written above the hearts and a single red flower tattoo on the left thigh.

She was found about 1:30 p.m. according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim Andrews at 513-785-1238.