Deputies seek help identifying woman found dead in Great Miami River

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased woman located Tuesday in the Great Miami River in Hamilton near Canal Road.
The woman is estimated to have been in the water about four to six weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman appears to be between 35 to 40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 160 pounds. Visible tattoos are one red and one black outlined heart with the name “Eligah” or “Elijah” written above the hearts and a single red flower tattoo on the left thigh.
She was found about 1:30 p.m. according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim Andrews at 513-785-1238.
