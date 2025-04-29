Deputies fire shots in fatal shooting at Amazon facility in Florence

The sheriff’s office said the man “sustained gunshot wounds” and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s age and identity have not been released.

KSP trooper David Jones said the man was not associated with Amazon. Neither KSP nor Boone County deputies have provided any information about what led up to the shooting.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, “none of the deputies involved, nor any other personnel from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office or the Florence Police Department, who were assisting on scene, were injured.”

Jones tells us no trucks are allowed in the parking lot of the Amazon facility where the scene is at this time.

We saw around a dozen vehicles from the Kentucky State Police, the Florence Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at the scene on Industrial Road and an additional three police vehicles at a second scene nearby on Empire Drive. Investigators did not say how the police response to Empire Drive is connected to the shooting.

KSP is handling the investigation.