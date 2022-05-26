BreakingNews
Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race
Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race

A vote here sign is seen at the Butler County Board of Elections on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A vote here sign is seen at the Butler County Board of Elections on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Staff
16 minutes ago

David Spurrier, the Democratic nominee for Butler County auditor, has notified the Butler County Board of Elections that he is withdrawing from the race.

The Democratic Party’s central committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2 to certify a replacement candidate under Ohio law. The group was already gathering on that date for a reorganization meeting, according to a release from Executive Committee Chair Brian Hester.

“The Butler County Democratic Party is committed to giving voters a real choice this fall in the county auditor’s race,” Hester said. “We look forward to introducing our candidate at next Thursday’s reorganization meeting as we campaign to restore public confidence in county government against a growing cloud of corruption allegations.”

The June 2 meeting is open to the public. After the meeting, the party will file its certification of the replacement candidate with the Butler County Board of Elections, which will then list that candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Spurrier was the Democratic write-in candidate in the May primary and he needed at least 50 write-in votes to advance to November.

The Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November is current Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who was unopposed on the Republican ballot earlier this month.

