Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race

The Democratic Party’s central committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2 to certify a replacement candidate under Ohio law. The group was already gathering on that date for a reorganization meeting, according to a release from Executive Committee Chair Brian Hester.

“The Butler County Democratic Party is committed to giving voters a real choice this fall in the county auditor’s race,” Hester said. “We look forward to introducing our candidate at next Thursday’s reorganization meeting as we campaign to restore public confidence in county government against a growing cloud of corruption allegations.”