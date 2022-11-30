Deerfield Twp.’s signature park, Kingswood, to get obstacle course

“Our course is unique in parks. There’s not another one like it in the region,” said Hedding.

She said the obstacle course is ideal for adults as well as older children and teens who have outgrown traditional playground equipment.

Hedding said that the improvements were concentrated in this area of Kingswood Park in order to preserve the natural elements in the rest of the park.

“It was a dead zone, and we created something without being invasive.”

A pollinator garden in another section of the park was created in conjunction with the Cincinnati Nature Center. The area, along with a section of native prairie plantings, attracts birds, butterflies, and wildlife. Signage allows visitors to learn more about the plants.

“The park is beautiful throughout the year,” said Hedding, “and in the spring and summer the gardens will be especially attractive.”

Another partnership, this one with the Ohio River Foundation, is training volunteers to remove invasive species of trees from the park.

Walking paths, mountain bike trails, a natural wetlands area, and a fishing pond are scattered throughout the park.

Visitors can park at the Irwin-Simpson Road entrance or in a north parking lot opened this year on Duke Boulevard.

Formerly the Kingswood Golf Course, the property was originally purchased by the township as land for potential future development. Local residents, including current twonship trustees President Lelle Hedding, worked to maintain it as green space.

Kingswood Park attracts visitors from throughout southwest Ohio.

“It’s Deerfield Twp.’s signature park,” said Hedding, “and we want to make it the signature park for the region.”