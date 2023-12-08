Deadline is today to RSVP for sensory friendly movie viewing at Fitton Center

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Fitton Center for Creative Arts have partnered on the sensory movie screenings since 2018. The Fitton Center was honored with the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities “Partner of the Year Award” in 2019.

“We partner with many organizations throughout the community annually to offer various opportunities for fun and socialization for the people supported by our Board. The events are well attended, and we are appreciative of our community partners and their support,” Guliano said.

The Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities supports more than 3,700 people that live, work, and learn successfully within the community. Support and services are available life-long through contracts with partner agencies or are directly provided through the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The hosts will turn up the lights and lower the speakers so attendees can enjoy a movie theater experience without being overstimulated.

“Community members who attend will enjoy the interactive atmosphere of watching a movie where you can participate as much as you want during the screening. Everything from laughter, singing along, and cheering make it a wonderful experience for everyone,” Guliano said.

“As soon as we were able to put in the Fitton Cinema, one of our priorities was sensory screenings, and Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities have been an outstanding partner with us on the screenings for several years,” added Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts.

He said the guests bring wonderful energy into the Fitton Center and it’s an immersive experience for them to enjoy.

“Partnering with Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities has really been one of our most successful partnerships. Sharing the real joy and fun of a theater experience with our friends and partners at Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities is absolutely amazing,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

He said, “The Fitton Center is for Everyone. It’s for the entire community, and we bold and underline both of those words – entire community. We want everybody and their families to feel welcome at the Fitton Center.”

More details

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a Sensory-Friendly Movie Screening on 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Fitton Center for Creative arts at 101 S. Monument Ave., in Hamilton. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Jenny Mann at jamann@butlerdd.org by today. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m.