Body found near Garfield Middle School in Hamilton

The Butler County coroner is responding to a wooded area next to Garfield Middle School in Hamilton for a reported body.
A call came into Butler County dispatch around 2 p.m. today and Hamilton police and ambulance responded to the call. The ambulance left the scene not long after arriving and Hamilton police said the coroner’s van was en route. They did not provide any other details.
Hamilton School Superintendent Mike Holbrook confirmed the wooded area was not school property.
The Journal-News will update this story as more information becomes available.
