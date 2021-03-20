Dead body found in Butler County, deputy’s cruiser struck while responding

The woman was traveling south on Route 4 about 5 p.m. when her vehicle became disabled and she pulled off to the berm, said Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer. While waiting for help, the woman looked over the guardrail and saw the body of a man.

A deputy traveling north on Route 4 to the scene with lights on was preparing to go over the median to the woman, when his cruiser was hit from behind. The other driver was not injured, but the deputy did sustain non-life-threatening injuries, Dwyer said.