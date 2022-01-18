David Shaw’s Big River Get Down to return to Hamilton

The summer concert series was launched in 2012 and is designated as a nonprofit fund that was established at the Hamilton Community Foundation. From 2012 to 2019, a vast majority of the concerts were free general admission. The pandemic in 2020 made RiversEdge change the approach with the capacity being reduced to less than one-third of the normal capacity in an effort to produce events in accordance with the state mandates.

The concert venue was able to lift some of the pandemic-related restrictions in the 2021 season and have bigger crowds.

Since its inception, RiversEdge has attracted concertgoers from 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, and three different countries.

The opening of the new Spooky Nook Champion Mill sports complex just across the river is expected to spur wider audiences.

The 2022 David Shaw’s Big River Get Down lineup has not been announced.