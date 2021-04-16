David Kern, 32-year Liberty Twp. trustee and businessman, dies at 79

Liberty Twp.’s on-going distinction as one of Ohio’s most dynamically growing communities wouldn’t have happened without Kern’s leadership contributions over decades, said Farrell.

“There’s no way we are where we are now without him. He gave decades of his service while never asking for anything in return. He was one of the nicest, most unselfish gentlemen I have ever known,” he said.

Fellow township Trustee Christine Matacic said Kern was one of kind.

“When you talk about a true servant of the community, that is what you have in Dave Kern,” said Matacic. “He was there, morning, noon and night for whatever was needed.”