‘Dangerous’ chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Cleves area

Those within a half-mile radius of the railyard by US-50, OH-128 and Valley Junction Road are asked to “leave the area immediately.”

Three Rivers Local School District reported to parents that students and staff have begun their evacuation process. A spokesperson for Kroger said their store near the leak is currently closed.

A shelter was opened for the public at the Whitewater Community Center at 6125 Dry Ford Road as well as at the Miami Township Hall at 112 S. Miami Avenue.

Video provided by Aaron Vetter shows gas coming from a train car in the area. In the video, you can hear someone say, “It’s been going on for 45 minutes.”

WCPO’s Sky 9 captured firefighters putting water on the train car. Multiple crews are in the area. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.