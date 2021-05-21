CVG expects more travelers in coming months

According to officials with CVG, April had about 60% of travelers from April 2019. However, in June they expect that number to get close to what was seen in June 2019 as more people are vaccinated and comfortable traveling again.

“The volumes aren’t where they were in 2019, but we are picking up,” CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said. “We’re really looking at June right now. We’re expecting to be 70-80% of what we saw in 2019 and that might continue to increase as we add new service.”