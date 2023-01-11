CVG airport affected by FAA grounding flights amid computer outage

CINCINNATI — Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
This has caused thousands of delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.
According to the White House Press Secretary, President Biden has been briefed on the situation and there is no evidence that this is a cyberattack.
CVG’s flight status website has not yet been updated to show the results of the mandatory ground stop by the FAA. There are around 50 flights scheduled to depart from CVG before 9 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
