BreakingNews
CVG airport affected by FAA grounding flights amid computer outage
journal-news logo
X

CVG airport affected by FAA grounding flights amid computer outage

News
By Christian LeDuc, WCPO
44 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This has caused thousands of delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

According to the White House Press Secretary, President Biden has been briefed on the situation and there is no evidence that this is a cyberattack.

CVG’s flight status website has not yet been updated to show the results of the mandatory ground stop by the FAA. There are around 50 flights scheduled to depart from CVG before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Fairfield developing plan for tackling coyote problem, residents weigh...
2
Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says
3
Historic Butler County Courthouse renovation continues with façade and...
4
Madison Twp. trustee wants some corruption charges dismissed
5
Lakota Schools board leadership voted to remain the same for year

About the Author

Christian LeDuc, WCPO
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top