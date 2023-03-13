Crystal Classic turns 25: More than 40 show choirs to compete this weekend

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “And it’s completely parent-run and volunteer-run, which is so awesome. Even though it is a fundraiser for our groups, it’s a great way to build community in the Fairfield area.”

This year, in addition to a stellar lineup of Ohio groups, nationally ranked choirs from as far away as Illinois will travel to Fairfield to perform Broadway-quality shows as they vie for the much-coveted crystal Grand Champion trophy.

In addition to the Grand Champion award, crystal trophies will be awarded for best vocals, choreography, costumes, instrumentals and more. Plus, there will be a “People’s Choice” trophy. Proceeds from the People’s Choice award will benefit the Purple Monkey Project, which was established in memory of Reagan Vanoss.

A few of the area participating choirs will include Loveland High School’s “By Request,” Ross Middle and High School’s “Legacy” and “Next Generation” and Norwood High School’s “Silhouettes.”

Fairfield’s own “Rhythm Express,” “Pure Elegance” and “Choraliers” will present exhibition performances of their award-winning shows during the event.

How to go

What: 25th annual Crystal Classic

When: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fairfield Senior High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield

Admission: Tickets for Friday night only are $10. On Saturday, preliminary round tickets are $15 and Saturday all-day tickets are $20. Finals-only tickets are $15. The cost of a weekend pass is $25. Tickets are available for purchase online at fairfieldcrystalclassic.com or at the door.