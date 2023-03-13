Crystal Classic turns 25: More than 40 show choirs to compete this weekend

More than 40 middle school, junior high and high school show choirs from across the country will compete in the 25th annual Crystal Classic this weekend in Fairfield.
“Crystal Classic continues to be one of the top competitions in Ohio for students, directors, and spectators. It’s just a really great experience. I’m personally excited to give so many groups an opportunity to perform and to learn from other groups that are coming. We have an amazing slate of groups that are competing, and we continue to build a show choir community with all these students,” said Matthew Baker, who directs Fairfield’s Choraliers and Pure Elegance.
Show choir combines singing, choreography, costumes and live instrumental performances in a high-energy show.
The Fairfield Crystal Classic is Saturday and Sunday. Middle school competitions are Friday n the performing arts center at Fairfield High School. On Saturday high school show choirs will compete in the performing arts center and at the arena. Soloists will compete at the freshman campus.
Briana Baker, director of Rhythm Express, said the Crystal Classic was started as a fundraiser to support Fairfield’s show choir program.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “And it’s completely parent-run and volunteer-run, which is so awesome. Even though it is a fundraiser for our groups, it’s a great way to build community in the Fairfield area.”
This year, in addition to a stellar lineup of Ohio groups, nationally ranked choirs from as far away as Illinois will travel to Fairfield to perform Broadway-quality shows as they vie for the much-coveted crystal Grand Champion trophy.
In addition to the Grand Champion award, crystal trophies will be awarded for best vocals, choreography, costumes, instrumentals and more. Plus, there will be a “People’s Choice” trophy. Proceeds from the People’s Choice award will benefit the Purple Monkey Project, which was established in memory of Reagan Vanoss.
A few of the area participating choirs will include Loveland High School’s “By Request,” Ross Middle and High School’s “Legacy” and “Next Generation” and Norwood High School’s “Silhouettes.”
Fairfield’s own “Rhythm Express,” “Pure Elegance” and “Choraliers” will present exhibition performances of their award-winning shows during the event.
How to go
What: 25th annual Crystal Classic
When: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Fairfield Senior High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield
Admission: Tickets for Friday night only are $10. On Saturday, preliminary round tickets are $15 and Saturday all-day tickets are $20. Finals-only tickets are $15. The cost of a weekend pass is $25. Tickets are available for purchase online at fairfieldcrystalclassic.com or at the door.
