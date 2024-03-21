Crumbl cookie to celebrate opening of Fairfield Twp. location

The grand opening is planned for 8 a.m. Friday, and a release said community members are invited. The celebration will include a performance from the Lakota High School Dance Team, music and corn hole.

The owners, Christian Bankhead and Jason Little, said they gravitated toward owning a Crumbl after experiencing the rotating menu of more than 275 different cookies.

Opening a hometown store offered Bankhead and Little a chance to see “the excited faces of each neighbor when they try Crumbl’s amazing lineup each week,” the release said.

Bankhead and Little started in the corporate world and credited the help of their wives as they became a business team.

The partners found that, in 1856, their great great grandfathers partnered in businesses to settle the West.

“More than 160 years later, the Bankheads and Littles have partnered together once again,” the release said.

Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store will be closed on Sundays.

Customers who have downloaded the Crumbl App can participate in a 30-day promotion, using promo code OHHAMILTON, for one free chocolate chip cookie at the Hamilton location beginning Monday, March 25.

The store offers cookies through delivery, curbside pickup, catering or nationwide shipping, available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com. Delivery is available through the Crumbl App, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

For information, visit the Hamilton’s location’s website at https://crumblcookies.com/ohhamilton.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. It has been called the fastest-growing dessert chain in the U.S., with over 950 locations.

The rotating menu offers new flavors weekly, served in Crumbl’s Pink Boxes.