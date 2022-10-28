BreakingNews
I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to hospitals
By WCPO
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Eight people were taken to local hospitals after a crash involving three school buses transporting Colerain High School’s football team to a Friday evening game in Mason.

West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road. Four of the eight people hospitalized were taken to Cincinnati Children’s, but everyone is believed to have minor injuries.

Students who were not injured were transferred to other buses, according to West Chester police.

Mason head coa, but latch Brian Castner said the first-round playoff game between Mason and Colerain will still happen but has not been scheduled. Mason football players had a group-led prayer for the Colerain students affected by the crash.

