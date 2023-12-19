Cowboy Sally’s at Liberty Center brings Texas flare to diners - sometimes with robots

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We have authentic Texas barbecue and cheap, strong drinks,” said Yavonne Sarber, founder of Branded Hospitality. “It is a great atmosphere and we have nightly Karaoke.”

The menu features brisket, ribs, pulled pork and chicken smoked over cherry and walnut wood.

“We tested a few wood combinations and this gave us the best flavor profile,” Sarber said. “The brisket burnt ends are delicious and so are the ribs. We also believe we have the best cornbread you’ve ever had.”

Yet none of those items are Sarber’s favorite. The creamy Texas hatch chile rice casserole takes the prize for Sarber.

“It is great, I’ve never tasted anything like it,” Sarber said.

Cowboy Sally’s is a full service restaurant with a full bar and has robots help deliver the food to your table.

“We didn’t know what to expect with the robots,” Sarber said. But, we have received great reception from them so far. Our people put the food on the tray, hit the table number and it goes to the table.”

The atmosphere at Cowboy Sally’s includes nightly Karaoke and it is open until midnight. on the weekends.

“We love the concept and it is a really great time,” Sarber said.

Cowboy Sally’s occupies the space where McK’s BBQ was until it was recently closed. The location is scheduled to be demolished in two years, according to Sarber. This put the mall management team in a tough spot to fill the vacancy until they approached Sarber asking if she had a concept she could put there.

Sarber really likes Liberty Center and has had great experiences with her other two restaurants there.

“The Agave and Rye at Liberty was our third Agave & Rye we opened and it is our highest performing Agave and Rye,” Sarber said. “SOB is the highest performing store in our portfolio. Both at Liberty Center.”

Given the success there, Sarber was willing to listen to the mall management and put together a plan which became Cowboy Sally’s.

“The mall management is second to none,” Sarber said. “Amazing people there. The mall really helped us make this happen.”

So what happens in two years?

“We’ll see,” Sarber said. “We’ve been told if it is a hit then perhaps build around us or we’ll move it and scale it.

“We have a great team of really friendly people,” Sarber said.

How to go

What: Cowboy Sally’s

Where: 7521 GIbson St., Liberty Twp.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Online: cowboysallystexasbbq.com