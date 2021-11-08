COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes

“The kids have said genuinely they are so excited, they’re so happy, this is a day they’ve been waiting for,” Manning said. “And these families, it’s the feeling we had at the beginning of the vaccination rollout, there’s this tremendous sense of relief and gratitude and being a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is encouraging families to check its website often as they continue to add appointment slots. Walk-in vaccines are still available at the main campus location in Avondale on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families are encouraged to check with their child’s pediatrician as most offices now have vaccines available. Click here to check appointments at Children’s.