COVID patients make up 1 in 8 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio show a 50% drop over the last three weeks as the state for the third consecutive day records fewer than 2,000 patients with the virus in Ohio’s hospitals.
There are 392 COVID patients hospitalized in Southwest Ohio — Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — which represents one in eight of all hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Friday. Of those, 84 are in the ICU. The number of hospital patients reported Friday is a 26% decline from last week and a 50% decrease from three weeks ago.
Statewide, there are 1,741 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals, including 369 in the ICU. The COVID hospitalizations reported Friday is a 26% decline from last week and nearly 60% from three weeks ago. Friday also marked the third consecutive day with fewer than 2,000 people hospitalized with with the virus since August.
The Dayton region mirrors the state, with one in 12 hospital patients for the west central region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — testing positive for the coronavirus, according to data released Friday by the OHA. The 183 COVID hospitalizations recorded Friday for the Dayton region represents a 28% decline from a week before and a 65% drop from three weeks ago.
COVID hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio make up nearly one-fourth of COVID hospitalizations for the state, and combined with the west central region account for one-third of the state’s COVID hospitalizations, data show.
The Ohio Department of Health on Friday reported 121 new COVID-related deaths, which brings the total to 35,493 since the pandemic began. Deaths are updated twice a week as data is received.
There were 2,129 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the 21-day average to 3,806. There are more than 2.6 million cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began. The ODH on Friday also reported 146 new hospitalizations and 23 new ICU admissions.
More than 7.2 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which represents 61.67% of the state population and includes 71.7% of adults, 69.62% of those 12 and older and 65.54% of those 5 and older.
Nearly 57% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated, including 66.48% of adults, 64.5% of those 12 and older and 60.53% of those 5 and older.
An additional 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster doses, including 5,558 in the last day, according to the ODH.
