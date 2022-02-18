COVID patients make up 1 in 8 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday reported 121 new COVID-related deaths, which brings the total to 35,493 since the pandemic began. Deaths are updated twice a week as data is received.

There were 2,129 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the 21-day average to 3,806. There are more than 2.6 million cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began. The ODH on Friday also reported 146 new hospitalizations and 23 new ICU admissions.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which represents 61.67% of the state population and includes 71.7% of adults, 69.62% of those 12 and older and 65.54% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 57% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated, including 66.48% of adults, 64.5% of those 12 and older and 60.53% of those 5 and older.

An additional 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster doses, including 5,558 in the last day, according to the ODH.