Court docs: Hamilton attorney accused multiple times of nudity, public indecency

Blauvelt pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 25, according to court records.

Last year the Butler County Bar Association filed a complaint against Blauvelt with the Ohio Supreme Court Board of Professional Conduct. According to the bar association complaint, Blauvelt was caught twice in a state of undress in public in 2018. All charges were misdemeanors.

On Oct. 25, 2018, a state trooper received a call that a motorist on Interstate 75 was masturbating while driving, according to the complaint.

“The trooper initiated a traffic stop and found Blauvelt in a state of nudity with pants covering his lap. After engaging with Blauvelt, the trooper believed he was intoxicated,” according to the report.

Blauvelt was charged with OVI in Franklin Municipal Court. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation and was given a fine and a suspended jail term and told to attend a driving intervention program.

In Lebanon Municipal Court for the same incident, Blauvelt pleaded guilty to public indecency. He was given a fine and a suspended sentence and placed on probation.

On March 20, 2018, a Hamilton officer stopped Blauvelt for a headlight violation on Main Street. He received a traffic citation, and although he was not charged, the officer wrote in the statement of facts that “(defendant) was not wearing pants,” according to the bar association complaint.

In June, the Ohio Supreme Court suspended Blauvelt from practicing law for two years but stayed the suspension if he remained in full compliance with a mental health plan, abstained from the use of alcohol and successfully completed a five-year term of monitored probation.

“If Blauvelt fails to comply with any of the conditions of the stay, the stay will be lifted and he will serve the entire two-year suspension” the justices said in the ruling.