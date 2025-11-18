Breaking: House votes overwhelmingly to force release of Epstein files, sending bill to Senate

Couple running in-home health care agency in West Chester Twp. accused of Medicaid fraud, attorney general says

Mustafa Issa, 34, and his wife, Ayshia Mustapha, 28, allegedly ran multiple billing schemes out of Hearts of Care Home Health Care Agency, their business based out of West Chester Twp. at 7399 Lake Park Drive. FILE

46 minutes ago
A couple running a in-home health care agency in West Chester Twp. are accused of Medicaid fraud causing a loss totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Mustafa Issa, 34, and his wife, Ayshia Mustapha, 28, allegedly ran multiple billing schemes out of Hearts of Care Home Health Care Agency, their business based out of West Chester Twp. at 7399 Lake Park Drive.

Between June 2023 and November 2024, the couple is accused of causing a $344,602 loss to Medicaid, according to a press release.

The agency allegedly inflated service hours and billed when providers were traveling, while clients were hospitalized and after providers had been removed from service plans — all allegedly at the couple’s direction.

Eight additional Medicaid providers in the state of Ohio are accused of stealing a total $530,888 — including the $344,602 from Issa and Mustapha — from the health-care program.

“Cheating Medicaid earns you nothing but a court date and a criminal record,” Yost said. “We’re working hard for Ohioans to recover ill-gotten gains and bring fraudsters to justice.”

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates these crimes, which will be tried in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

In the last five years (2020-2024), the Health Care Fraud section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has recovered more than $130 million in restitution and penalties, according to its website.

