Couple running in-home health care agency in West Chester Twp. accused of Medicaid fraud, attorney general says

Between June 2023 and November 2024, the couple is accused of causing a $344,602 loss to Medicaid, according to a press release. The agency allegedly inflated service hours and billed when providers were traveling, while clients were hospitalized and after providers had been removed from service plans — all allegedly at the couple’s direction.

Eight additional Medicaid providers in the state of Ohio are accused of stealing a total $530,888 — including the $344,602 from Issa and Mustapha — from the health-care program.

“Cheating Medicaid earns you nothing but a court date and a criminal record,” Yost said. “We’re working hard for Ohioans to recover ill-gotten gains and bring fraudsters to justice.”

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates these crimes, which will be tried in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

In the last five years (2020-2024), the Health Care Fraud section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has recovered more than $130 million in restitution and penalties, according to its website.