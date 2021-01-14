Counties to release more coronavirus vaccination information as hospitalizations drop in Ohio

Information about where Ohioans can get vaccinated will also be available on the Ohio Department of Health’s website starting Thursday. Users will be able to see which providers have received vaccines and will be able to search for providers by county and ZIP code.

As of Wednesday, 338,778 Ohioans have received their first dose of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s about 2.9% of the state population and 34% of the estimated Phase 1A population.

New virus strain

A new variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been discovered in an Ohio patient by scientists at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. The variant has a mutation similar to a strain in the U.K., but is believed to have occurred in a strain that was already in the U.S., according to a press release from the Wexner Medical Center.

Wexner Medical Center has been sequencing the genome of the virus in patients since March to watch for evolutions. It is not clear how prevalent the new strain is at this time.

“At this point, we have no data to believe that these mutations will have any impact on the effectiveness of vaccines now in use,” said Peter Mohler, co-author of the study and chief scientific officer at Wexner Medical Center and vice dean for research at the College of Medicine.

Priority groups for vaccine

The Ohio Department of Health has announced two priority groups for distributing the limited supply of coronavirus vaccine doses: Phase 1A and 1B. ODH recently released more details on what medical conditions make a person eligible for the next round.

According to the Ohio Department of Health website, Ohioans below 65 with the following severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders are eligible for the vaccine beginning Jan. 25 as part of Phase 1B:

cerebral palsy

spina bifida

congenital heart disease

type 1 diabetes

inherited metabolic disorders

severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy

severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome

severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma

sickle cell anemia

alpha- and beta-thalassemia

Here’s the phase 1B schedule for when each group becomes eligible for the vaccine in Ohio: