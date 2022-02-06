Council rejects Middletown Visitors Bureau budget; executive director to revise before next meeting

Huttlinger presented a two-year budget using ARPA funds to City Council last month, and she was asked to revise and present a one-year budget at last week’s meeting. City Council was expected to vote on the legislation after the second reading, but council — following a 40-minute discussion with Huttlinger and City Manager Jim Palenick — delayed voting until the next meeting on Feb. 15.

The vote to table the legislation was unanimous by the five council members, though Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said she was prepared to support the one-year, $114,000 budget.

Council asked Huttlinger to prepare a two-year budget with annual distribution. She said she would revise the 2022 budget to make it “more palatable.”

Council member Rodney Muterspaw said residents told him they were concerned that the budget was dedicated to three community events: Portopia, a mixed-media, interactive art exhibit that attracted 4,700 patrons in its first year at Torchlight Pass; GeoCache and the Mural Walk.

Mayor Nicole Condrey was concerned that $85,000, or 75%, of the budget, was earmarked for Portopia, an event created by the MVB.

Several council members said they were worried that if the city financially supported three events, organizers of other events, such as the Sorg Opera House, Ohio Balloon Challenge, Light Up Middletown, Middletown Lyric Theater, would ask the city for money.

Huttlinger said in the last four years, the number of people engaged on the MVB’s social media has increased yearly, the organization has won state awards, and businesses have reported increased sales due to the group’s marketing and promotion campaigns.

“Our efforts are working,” she said.

She hopes to “keep pushing the ball forward,” she said.

Huttlinger said tourism should be considered “a key driver” for economic development and the city should responsibly spend ARPA funds, what she called “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the “best way to maximum” the money.

Toward the end of the lengthy discussion, council member Zack Ferrell told Huttlinger: “We want to put you in a position to be successful.”

MIDDLETOWN VISITORS BUREAU BUDGET FOR ARPA FUNDS

PORTOPIA ($85,000)

Artists stipend: $20,000

Artists supplies: $20,000

Management of exhibit: $20,000

Marketing: $15,000

Refurbish exhibit rooms: $10,000

GEOCACHE ($20,000)

Geo supplies: $12,000

GeoTour Membership: $5,000

Event venue/staff: $2,000

Marketing: $1,000

MURAL WALK ($4,500)

Website enhancements: $1,500

Print collateral: $1,500

Marketing: $1,500

Contract with web designer: $4,500

Grand total: $114,000

Source: Middletown Visitors Bureau