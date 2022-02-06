Council rejects Middletown Visitors Bureau budget; executive director to revise before next meeting

The executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau will have to wait a little longer to find out how much funding the organization will receive through the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The funds are earmarked to counter the negative economic impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on the hospitality and tourism industries, said Mary Huttlinger, executive director.
She said the lodging tax collected at Middletown hotels is divided between the MVB and the city’s economic development department. The MVB budget was $180,000 in 2019, then dropped to $170,000 in 2020 and $100,000 last year, she said.
This year’s MVB budget is $150,000 because the lodging industry is projecting increased travel, she said.
Huttlinger presented a two-year budget using ARPA funds to City Council last month, and she was asked to revise and present a one-year budget at last week’s meeting. City Council was expected to vote on the legislation after the second reading, but council — following a 40-minute discussion with Huttlinger and City Manager Jim Palenick — delayed voting until the next meeting on Feb. 15.
The vote to table the legislation was unanimous by the five council members, though Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said she was prepared to support the one-year, $114,000 budget.
Council asked Huttlinger to prepare a two-year budget with annual distribution. She said she would revise the 2022 budget to make it “more palatable.”
Council member Rodney Muterspaw said residents told him they were concerned that the budget was dedicated to three community events: Portopia, a mixed-media, interactive art exhibit that attracted 4,700 patrons in its first year at Torchlight Pass; GeoCache and the Mural Walk.
Mayor Nicole Condrey was concerned that $85,000, or 75%, of the budget, was earmarked for Portopia, an event created by the MVB.
Several council members said they were worried that if the city financially supported three events, organizers of other events, such as the Sorg Opera House, Ohio Balloon Challenge, Light Up Middletown, Middletown Lyric Theater, would ask the city for money.
Huttlinger said in the last four years, the number of people engaged on the MVB’s social media has increased yearly, the organization has won state awards, and businesses have reported increased sales due to the group’s marketing and promotion campaigns.
“Our efforts are working,” she said.
She hopes to “keep pushing the ball forward,” she said.
Huttlinger said tourism should be considered “a key driver” for economic development and the city should responsibly spend ARPA funds, what she called “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the “best way to maximum” the money.
Toward the end of the lengthy discussion, council member Zack Ferrell told Huttlinger: “We want to put you in a position to be successful.”
MIDDLETOWN VISITORS BUREAU BUDGET FOR ARPA FUNDS
PORTOPIA ($85,000)
Artists stipend: $20,000
Artists supplies: $20,000
Management of exhibit: $20,000
Marketing: $15,000
Refurbish exhibit rooms: $10,000
GEOCACHE ($20,000)
Geo supplies: $12,000
GeoTour Membership: $5,000
Event venue/staff: $2,000
Marketing: $1,000
MURAL WALK ($4,500)
Website enhancements: $1,500
Print collateral: $1,500
Marketing: $1,500
Contract with web designer: $4,500
Grand total: $114,000
Source: Middletown Visitors Bureau
