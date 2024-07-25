Council members: Lolli should be celebrated in retirement; new city manager with experience needed

Lolli’s departure comes seven months after former Police Chief David Birk, another longtime city employee, was placed on administrative leave last December and ultimately signed a separation agreement in February. Birk received a year’s salary as part of his departure.

Lolli declined an interview with the Journal-News, stating, “Simply it’s time to start the next chapter.”

The Journal-New is awaiting public records requests that might shed more light on his departure.

Lolli had served as interim city manager for four months prior to being named in the permanent job in July 2022. Before that, his last seven years in the fire department were spent as chief.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The mayor and two council members responded to request for comments about the retirement and thoughts about choosing the new city manager.

Councilwoman Jennifer Carter was brief, “Change is good, it brings about hope,” she said.

Both Mayor Elizabeth Slamka and Councilman Steve West II said Lolli’s service to the city is to be celebrated.

West, who did not attend the last council meeting due to a family commitment, said, “Paul has dedicated his entire life to the city ... We should all celebrate him and thank him. I don’t know many people who would give so much time to the city as he has.”

Lolli, a Middletown native, stepped up to the city’s top job in the shadow of a former city manager who left after signing a separation agreement after fewer than two years in the position. West noted Lolli was then tasked with trying to “fix” the city.

“It had to be difficult,” West said.

A largely new council, including West, took office this year. “We all knew he was going to retire a some point,” West said.

Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall will be the interim city manager while Middletown council launches search for a replacement for Lolli.

West said council will need to discuss how to proceed with the search, but he does not think a nationwide search is the right move.

“I feel like there is enough talent in the greater Cincinnati, Dayton, northern Kentucky, tri-state area of people who are familiar with our area, our demographic, our goals and visions,” he said, adding he doesn’t see the need to hire someone from out of the region the city can not personally verify their past performance and talk with people they have worked with.

“I don’t know where it has become commonplace for cities to search nationwide and hire the road show city manager,” West said.

A person with city administration experience is a must, he said.

“Middletown has quickly become the city that is making deals ... we have a lot of moving pieces, commercial and residential developments,” West said, noting a new city manager can help mold the city’s movement forward.

Slamka said she “really enjoyed working with Mr. Lolli. I always had really great meetings with him, he was always very enthusiastic. I am happy for him in his next steps and he is somebody to be really celebrated.”

She praised his work as firefighter, then chief and city manager, a job he took “when Middletown needed him most,” Slamka said.

“He is an incredible individual. You have to be brave to do all those things,” she said.

While council will have to discuss the search process, the mayor said, “Personally I would like to look at a national search. And would like to see someone who has the experience as a city manager. Somebody who has that background and is well versed.”

Slamka said the right person is important because “we are looking at a pivotal time for Middletown. We have so many positive things happening, we need someone who is excited about doing the work. If you want to be a great city manager, Middletown is the place to be.”

Councilmen Paul Horn and Zack Ferrell did not respond to request for comments.

Lolli led the city as it progressed in its revitalization efforts, including overseeing major projects such as the Cliffs Hydrogen Ready Direct Reduced Iron Plant, park improvements, the Renaissance Pointe project, the Paperboard Remediation Project, the Home Improvement Repair Program, focused efforts on code enforcement, a new levy and the purchase of the former Central Connections building.