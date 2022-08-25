Cost to build four fire stations in Middletown jumps $3 million

As a way to reduce the cost, Lolli said the city could build “a lot cheaper” stations, but instead of them lasting 40 years, they would need to be replaced in 20-25 years.

Mayor Nicole Condrey asked if there was an opportunity to build three stations and possibly delay the fourth station.

That, Lolli said, would “crush morale” in the fire department.

Acting Fire Chief Thomas Snively said the city needs to plan for growth, especially in the East End. He said the current station on Dixie Highway has three firefighters and the new station by Atrium Medical Center will have five firefighters on duty.

The new fire stations also will provide the firefighters more space and that will reduce response times, he said. Firefighters “live and die” by response times and seconds matter, Snively said.

Fire officials have said the aging fire stations do not meet the codes for fire alarm systems, suppression systems and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, among others.

The stations also lack accommodations for female firefighters creating “an obstacle in being a diverse and inclusive department,” officials said.

Vice Mayor Monica Nenni asked about the city’s plans for the four old stations once the new ones are built. Lolli said the stations and properties are valued at $2 million and there has been discussions about moving the city’s health department out of the City Building and into Station 81, just across the street.

MIDDLETOWN’S FOUR FIRE STATIONS ESTIMATES BEFORE RECENT COST INCREASES

New fire headquarters location replacing the 1.38-acre site on Roosevelt Boulevard : A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500.

: A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500. Station No. 81 location replacing 0.28-acre site on Clinton Street : A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000

: A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000 Station No. 85 location replacing 0.86-acre site at Central Avenue and Breiel Boulevard : A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000.

: A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000. No. 82 location replacing 0.88-acre site on Dixie Highway: A 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard acquired from Premier Health/Atrium Medical Center. Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $3,481,000.

SOURCE: City of Middletown

UPDATED COST OF BUILDING THE FOUR FIRE STATIONS

Construction: $19.8 million

Soft cost: $2.696 million

Contingency: $1.98 million

Total: $24.4 million

SOURCE: City of Middletown