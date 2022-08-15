Cost of Middletown water meters increases $171K due to supply chain, inflation and labor shortages

The emergency ordinance is listed on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

Scott Tadych, public works director, said the meters were installed in 2005 and need to be replaced so the city can receive accurate readings. Without “true readings,” residents may receive bills much higher than their estimates and that can cause “a real strain” on their finances, Tadych told City Council.

Mayor Nicole Condrey said it’s unfair for consumers, or in this case, Middletown, to always be responsible for paying the higher prices. She wished companies shared the burden of the increases.

“We should not be the ones eating all the time,” she said about companies not abiding by their contracts.

BREAKDOWN OF COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH AUTOMATD METER READING SYSTEM REPLACEMENT PROGRAM

The city budgeted $2 million this year for the replacement program.